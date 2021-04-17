Friday Results

Jacksonville High School came out on top after an over-45-minute injury delay last night at Southeast. The Crimsons took an early lead and never looked back, winning 54-8.

Elsewhere in the Central State Eight last night, Rochester beat Decatur MacArthur 70-39 and SHG shut out Lanphier 56-0.

The WIVC North and South titles were decided last night. Brown County takes home a half share of the North title after they shut out Triopia 8-0. Camp Point Central will take the other share after they defeated Mendon-Unity last night 42-7.

Greenfield-Northwestern remained unbeaten in the WIVC South, winning the title outright last night, beating Calhoun 49-13. Elsewhere in the WIVC last night, Carrollton defeated North Greene 66-22. Pleasant Hill will not play this week.

Around the area last night in football, North Mac slipped by Athens 21-18, Auburn over Pittsfield 38-17, New Berlin turned it on late to beat Pleasant Plains 40-27, and Riverton over PORTA-A/C 71-43.

Jacksonville was shut out by Rochester 1-0 in the Central State Eight soccer tournament 5th place game yesterday afternoon. Taylorville defeated Jacksonville in straight sets in volleyball action last night 25-23, 25-19.

In action today, Routt hosts Beardstown at the former Bob Freesen Field on the old MacMurray College campus. The game will be on WEAI 107.1FM, starting with the pregame show at 12:40, with kickoff at 1. Cardinals baseball will be joined in progress after the game.

Central State Eight football today finds Chatham-Glenwood at Springfield High at 1.

The JHS Bass Fishing team will host a meet at Lake Jacksonville today.

The Illinois College football team opens its 2-game season at home today at England Field at 3 against Lake Forest. Meanwhile, other sports collide at IC, with the baseball team playing Grinnell at home, the softball team on the road at Knox College, the tennis team on the road at Cornell College in Iowa, the golf team hosting the Blueboy Invitational, and the track & field teams are at Greenville.