Friday Schedule, Thursday Results

By Benjamin Cox on September 17, 2021 at 5:47am

Tonight is a rarity.

The high school football schedule does not involve a Jacksonville or Routt Catholic game. JHS picks up a forfeit win over Lanphier due to COVID, and Routt plays tomorrow afternoon.

Around the WIVC tonight, West Central welcomes in Pleasant Hill, Greenfield-Northwestern heads for Calhoun, Carrollton is on the road at North Greene, and Brown County goes to Camp Point Central.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin hosts North Mac, PORTA A/C is at Athens, Auburn welcomes Williamsville, Pittsfield stays home to meet Maroa-Forsyth, and Pleasant Plains is at Riverton.

Unbeaten Rushville-Industry is on the road at Havana.

Around the CS8 tonight, Decatur-MacArthur heads to Chatham-Glenwood, Rochester is at Decatur-Eisenhower, Southeast is home to play Normal U-High, and Springfield High is at SHG.

Yesterday in volleyball action, Routt beat PORTA A/C 27-25, 21-25, 25-22.

Greenfield-Northwestern stopped West Central 24-26, 25-12, 25-12.

In other action around the area, South County fell to Lincolnwood, Brown County lost to Quincy-Notre Dame, Havana defeated Beardstown, Pleasant Plains beat SHG, and North Mac defeated Illini Central.

In boys’ soccer, Williamsville shut out Pleasant Plains 6-0; and Beardstown beat Riverton 5-1.