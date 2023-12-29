Friday Schedule

Jacksonville opens play this morning at Taylorville.

The Crimsons will play its second game against Mount Zion, two days after JHS lost in its opener to Mount Zion. It’s a semi final game, and JHS will play later today, depending on what happens this morning.

At Waverly, Lutheran opens against Edinburg at 11 this morning for the consolation title, followed by the 5th place game between Athens and GNW, and the third place game between New Berlin and South County.

The title game tonight at 6:30 is West Central against Auburn. WEAI will carry the first JHS game, followed by all four from Waverly. We will wait to see when JHS plays its second game.

At Macomb, Pittsfield and Brown County play at 1. At Carlinville, Calhoun meets Litchfield at 7:30 tonight.

At Williamsville, Tremont plays Porta/AC at noon, and Beardstown meets Illini Central at 1:30.

At the Lady Tiger Classic, Rushville plays South Fulton at noon, Pittsfield plays Liberty at 1:30, West Central and West Hancock meet at 3, Macomb and Carrollton play for 5th place at 3:30, and Brown County meets Mendon Unity for 3rd place at 5:30. The title game is between A Town and Illini Bluffs.

At the Carlinville Tournament, GNW meets South County for 5th place at noon, and Calhoun plays Carlinville for the title at 6 tonight.

Meanwhile, the unbeaten Illinois College men’s team travels to Ohio to the Otterbein Tournament to play Convenant College at 5.