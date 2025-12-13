Friday Scoreboard

By Gary Scott on December 13, 2025 at 7:35am

Cancellations today. Carrollton-QND game called off. All JHS activities are postponed today.

Lanphier 74-JHS 61

GNW 63-North Greene 52 Consolation Title at Spartan Classic

South County 58-Griggsville Perry 56-OT 3rd place game at Spartan

Calhoun 56- Carrollton 53 at Spartan Classic

West Central 51-Pleasant Plains 25

New Berlin 63-Clinton 58

Illini West 74-Pittsfield 50

Auburn 31-Pawnee 30

Vandalia 60-North Mac 50

CS8 Lincoln 26-Glenwood 16

Rochester 55-Eisenhower 38

SHG 70-Southeast 60

Springfield 47-Normal U 34