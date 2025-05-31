Friday Scores-Saturday Schedule

Class 1A Softball-Carrollton wins the Calhoun sectional, beating Calhoun 5-2
Havanan wins the Triopia sectional, stopping Liberty 7-5
Auburn wins the 2A Macomb sectional, stopping Williamsville 10-3.
Rochester claims the JHS sectional in 3A, downing Jersey High 3-0.
Springfield claims the Pleasant Plains soccer 2A sectional, defeating Plains 2-0.
Today, JHS hosts Glenwood for the 3A baseball sectional title at 10. Pregame coverage on WLDS at 9:45.
West Central and Routt tangle for the third time this year, this time for the Illinois College 1A sectional title. Pregame at 10:45 on WEAI. First pitch at 11.
Calhoun plays Father McGivney at Greenville at 11 this morning.
Pleasant Plains and SHG square off for the 2A sectional title at 11 at Plains.