Friday Scores

By Gary Scott on September 6, 2024 at 6:32am

We broadcast our first volleyball from JHS of the season last night.

The Crimsons lost to Lincoln in Central State Eight play 25-27, 25-14.

Elsewhere, North Greene was swept by Triopia, and West Central fell in three sets to South County in the Meredosia tournament, Pittsfield fell to Carrollton, Pawnee lost to New Berlin, Greefield Northwestern downed Jersey High, Porta/AC beat North Mac in three sets, and Brown County lost to Mendon Unity.

The JHS soccer team dropped Bethalto Civic Memorial 2-1, and North Mac lost to Taylorville 7-1.

JHS beat Routt, Pittsfield, and West Central in golf at the Links. Colton Barr claimed Medalist honors with a 34. The South County boys downed North Mac in a golf dual. The South County girls finished 2nd to North Mac.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team beat Westminster 2-1, and the women’s team blanked Principia 2-0.