Friday Sports

We will broadcast from the JHS Bowl tonight, as the Jacksonville High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts its newest members.

JHS welcomes in Rochester, and our pregame on WLDS will begin at 6:45. The induction ceremony will be between the JV and varsity games.

Meanwhile, on WEAI, Greenfield-Northwestern is at Triopia. The pregame will start about 7:10.

Routt is on the road, playing at Brown County. Elsewhere, Williamsville goes to Porta/AC, West Central welcomes North Greene, New Berlin remains home for Riverton, Auburn entertains Maroa Forsyth, Beardstown will be at Havana, North Mac heads south for Hillsboro, Pleasant Plains goes to Stanford Olympia, Carrollton welcomes Calhoun, Griggsville Perry invites over Payson, and Pittsfield heads up route 72 to Barry.

The JHS wrestling teams are at sectional meets. The boys are at Highland, and the girls are at Peoria Richwoods.

Last night, ISD was thumped by Westfair Christian 61-32, and Lanphier stopped Bloomington 66-62.

On the girls’ side, Routt fell to Calhoun 53-39, West Central beat Beardstown 57-36, North Greene was beaten by South County/New Berlin 58-22, Auburn was dropped by Riverton 56-51, and North Mac was stopped by Staunton 65-41.