Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 17, 2023 at 5:18am

Routt ended the season with a scare on the road at Beardstown, as they edged the Tigers 57-48.

Triopia also pulled past a tough South County squad late 48-41.

Elsewhere, Griggsville-Perry smashed Calhoun 66-34, New Berlin clinched the Sangamo Conference title with a win over Maroa-Forsyth 52-46, Pleasant Plains stopped Athens 50-24, Pittsfield crushed Liberty 53-16, North Mac defeated Staunton 65-34, Auburn slipped by Williamsville 56-49, Roxana edged Carrollton 58-54, and Sacred Heart-Griffin clinched the Central State 8 title with a big win over Glenwood 60-31.

In Girls’ regional finals from the area, Calhoun took their Regional Title at home by edging passed West Central 42-40.

Quincy-Notre Dame also took their home regional title against SHG 54-43 in 2A. Also in 2A, Camp Point-Southeastern upset PORTA A/C in a hard-fought battle in Petersburg 31-28.

Tonight, our boys’ basketball postseason preview show airs right after 5PM News on WEAI.

Girls’ Regional Finals continue tonight.

In 1A in Mt. Sterling, Brown County meets Biggsville-West Central for the title at 7. In Greenfield, Carrollton will play for the title against #5 seed Routt at 7.

In 2A from Pittsfield, it’s host Pittsfield the underdog 3-seed meeting up with Hillsboro at 7.

Five area wrestlers continue on at the state meet in Champaign today.

In 1A, Auburn has three wrestlers vying for titles – Anthony Ruzic in 120 lb., Dresden Grimm in 138 1b., and Cole Edie in 285 lb. PORTA’s Bryar Lane is looking for a shot at the medal stand in 182 lb.

In 2A, Jacksonville’s Collin Reif advances in 152 lb.

The Illinois College Men’s & Women’s swim teams are at the Midwest Conference meet in Grinnell, Iowa today. The Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field teams host the Hilltop Classic this evening.