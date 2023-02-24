Friday Sports

Jacksonville seeks its first regional title tonight since 2000.

JHS plays East St Louis for the Jacksonville regional title at the Bowl. Our pregame on WLDS will be at 6:45. Tip off is at 7.

Meanwhile, Routt plays Calvary for the regional title here at the Dome. The pregame on WEAI, starts at 6:45.

Prior to that, we will carry the Illinois College game with Ripon at the Bruner Fitness Center. That game starts at 5. Our pregame begins at 4:45.

Back to high school ball. Triopia is in Payson to play the host school. Brown County plays Illini Bluffs at Lewistown. Camp Point meets Bushnell Prairie City at Camp Point. Waterloo Gibault and Lovejoy square off at Dupo. And, Lincolnwood and Madison will play in Raymond.

At the 2A level, Pleasant Plains and Porta/AC square off at Auburn. The winner gets either Bloomington Central Catholic or Maroa Forsyth.

The winner of the East St Louis-JHS game gets either Centralia or Carbondale. SHG and Southeast play for the title at Rochester. Decatur MacArthur has a date with Mount Zion at Mattoon tonight.

Last night in girl’s sectional title action at Routt, Okawville thumped Carlyle 63-41 for the title. At Abingdon, Brown County lost to Havana 40-34.

The IC women will play tonight at Ripon College against the host school in the Midwest Conference Tournament.

In wrestling, the JHS wrestling team competes in the state dual meet in Bloomington. Also competing today in the girls wrestling at Bloomington are Alexis Seymour of JHS at 120 pounds, and Daisy Gil of Beardstown at 115.

In swimming, Kavaunte Liewell of ISVI competes in the 50-yard and 100 yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities. And, Colin Kuhn of ISD competes in the 50 yard freestyle.