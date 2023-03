By Gary Scott on March 2, 2023 at 6:27am

Last night, Calvary edged Madison at Calhoun on a last second free throw 49-48. Peoria Christian fell to Camp Point at Bushnell 51-39.

Pleasant Plains was eliminated by Bloomington Central Catholic 33-31.

At Decatur MacArthur, SHG walloped Normal West 80-57, while Mount Vernon was stopped by Troy Triad at Centralia 51-34.

Illinois College lost to Fontbonne in baseball yesterday 5-4.