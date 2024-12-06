Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 6, 2024 at 6:27am

JHS picked up wrestling wins in Springfield yesterday at Lanphier over SHG and Springfield High.

Last night in boys’ basketball, GNW thumped Carlinville 55-39, and Carrollton knocked off Griggsville Perry 47-31.

In girls’ basketball, Pittsfield throttled West Central 47-20, South County/New Berlin dropped Tri City 59-20, GNW lost to Carrollton 67-21, Beardstown was beaten by Athens 41-28, Triopia edged Auburn 36-34, Pleasant Plains stopped Bloomington Central Catholic 50-37, Rushville Industry was beaten by Illini West 48-35, Brown County downed West Prairie 63-22, and Litchfield defeated North Mac 51-39.

We will have one game on the air tonight. WEAI goes to Franklin where New Berlin plays South County. The pregame show is at 7:30

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Litchfield, West Central heads to Brown County, North Greene goes to Beardstown, Carrollton is at Gillespie, SHG welcomes Christian Brothers, Auburn stays home for Nokomis, QND welcomes in Payson, Breese Mater Dei visits Pleasant Plains, Porta/AC is on the road to Havana, Athens travels to North Mac, Rushville Industry hosts Bushnell Prairie City, and Griggsville Perry is at Western.

In girls’ basketball, North Green plays at Beardstown.

The JHS girls’ wrestling team competes at the Granite City Tournament.