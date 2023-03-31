Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 31, 2023 at 6:48am

In baseball yesterday, Routt rolled North Greene 18-2, Porta/AC lost to Southeast 12-2 , Auburn blew out Lutheran 18-6, and Triopia downed Carrollton 9-5.

Yesterday in softball, Routt destroyed North Greene 21-0, Pleasant Hill crushed GNW 11-0, Auburn shut down Litchfield 17-7, Carrollton thumped Triopia 11-3, Rushville Industry lost to Abingdon 5-1, and Brown County was shut down by Calhoun 6-0.

In soccer, Auburn was shut out by Williamsville 6-0, Pleasant Plains fell to Mattoon 2-1, and North Mac fell to Pana 3-1.

Illinois College swept Fontbonne in softball 1-0 and 4-3.

Today, weather permitting, West Central hosts Pittsfield, Brown County goes to Mendon Unity, Pleasant Plains plays Rantoul at the Rantoul tournament, Auburn plays at Hillsboro, and Beardstown goes to Southeastern.

In softball, North Mac goes to Carrollton, Payson heads for Pleasant Hill, and O Fallon is on the road to Calhoun.

In soccer, JHS welcomes North Mac, Beardstown heads for Jersey, and Williamsville is at Pleasant Plains.