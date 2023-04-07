Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 7, 2023 at 6:47am

Yesterday in baseball, Routt dropped Calhoun 10-0.

Elsewhere, West Central lost to Brown County 7-6, Triopia shut down Griggsville Perry 14-0, North Greene is on the road to Greenfield, New Berlin-South County dropped Stanford Olympia 9-5, Porta/AC stopped Riverton 6-4, Auburn fell to Pleasant Plains 7-3, and Pittsfield halted Pleasant Plains 10-2.

In softball, Routt was blanked by Calhoun 15-0, Triopia beat Griggsville Perry 11-1, North Mac tripped Pana 4-2, New Berlin South County was blasted by Stanford Olympia 22-0, Porta/AC stopped Riverton 11-0, Auburn shut down Pleasant Plains 7-0, Carrollton edged Pleasant Hill 5-4 and Pittsfield was stopped by Payson 15-10.

In soccer, Auburn blanked Stanford Olympia 5-0, North Mac fell to Gillespie 4-2, and Porta/AC edges Riverton 2-1.

Today in baseball, Routt hosts Springfield, Pleasant Plains meets Kewanee Wethersfield, Calhoun goes to Pawnee, Auburn welcomes Lincolnwood, Pittsfield heads across the river to play Louisiana, and North Mac stays home for Warrensberg Latham.

In softball, JHS welcomes in Pittsfield, Beardstown plays Calhoun, Camp Point takes on Carrollton, Greenville goes to North Mac, and Pleasant Plains heads for Midwest Central.

Illinois College plays baseball at the University of Chicago, and the softball travels to Beloit. The golf teams compete at Bloomington, and the track and field teams host the True Blue Open.