Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2023 at 6:37am

West Central picked up a WIVC baseball win last night 9-2.

Elsewhere, Routt pounded Carrollton 17-1, Brown County thumped North Greene 10-1, New Berlin-South County was thumped by Maroa Forsyth 15-2, Pleasant Plains downed Porta/AC 4-1, GNW outslugged Griggsville Perry 12-9, and Calhoun rolled Pleasant Hill 16-1.

In softball, Carrollton hammered Routt 15-0, Triopia downed West Central 8-5, New Berlin-South County was crushed by Maroa Forsyth 19-2, Porta/AC edged Pleasant Plains 2-1, GNW dropped Griggsville Perry 8-3, Calhoun lost to Pleasant Hill 3-2, Rushville Industry crushed West Prairie 10-0, Auburn held off Williamsville 11-1 in five innings, and Brown County walloped North Greene 17-1.

In soccer, Macomb edged Beardstown 3-2, North Mac lost to Pana 6-2, Auburn handled Decatur Eisenhower 5-1, and Pleasant Plains beat QND 5-2.

Baseball today has Routt at home to play East Peoria, North Greene heads for Bunker Hill, Pleasant Plains welcomes Springfield High, Auburn travels to Edinburg, Porta/AC is home for Rochester, Litchfield will be at North Mac, Beardstown welcomes Hamilton, and QND heads south to Carrollton.

In softball, JHS welcomes in Porta/AC, Litchfield plays at North Mac, and Liberty brings in Barry Western.

In soccer, Auburn is at New Berlin.

The JHS boys’ track and field will be at Granite City.

The Illinois College men’s golf team hosts the Blueboy Invitational.