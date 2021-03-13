Friday Sports

Jacksonville High School lost on the road to a tough Normal U-High squad last night 60-39. They will end their season tonight with a 6PM game at Decatur-Eisenhower. AM1180 WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game at 5:45PM.

West Central boys’ games with Liberty and North Greene this weekend were postponed because of COVID-19 quarantines.

In the only other boys’ action around the area last night, Pleasant Plains defeated Beardstown 57-27 and Brown County lost to Augusta-Southeastern 67-55.

The schedule for the Waverly Holiday Tournament begins at Noon. That’s when Greenview plays Calvary for the consolation title, followed by Auburn and New Berlin for 5th place, and the afternoon finishes with Routt taking on Athens for 3rd place at 3PM. Lutheran was unable to continue due to COVID quarantines.

The title game tonight will be Triopia taking on North Mac in a 6:30PM start. We will start our coverage of the games with the 5th place match up on 107.1FM WEAI, starting the broadcast about 20 minutes before the actual start of each game.

Games at Franklin include Greenfield-Northwestern and Edinburg at Noon, North Greene and Lincolnwood at 1:30, Lincolnwood’s JV versus New Berlin’s JV at 3.

In girls action last night, Piasa-Southwestern crushed North Greene 58-25, Decatur-Eisenhower slipped by JHS 53-50, Carrollton beat Triopia 51-32, and Illini Central defeated North Mac 63-31.

The only note on our schedule for local high school action today has JHS playing a boys’ soccer game at Athens at 11AM.

In local college action, the Illinois College men’s baseball team dropped both sides of a double header to Coe College yesterday. The IC women’s softball team split their double header with Coe yesterday. Today at IC, Women’s Basketball squares off against Knox College at home at 1PM, while men’s baseball hopes to get back on the winning side at home taking on Loras College at Noon.