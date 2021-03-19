Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 19, 2021 at 6:55am

The high school football season begins tonight.

Jacksonville opens on the road tonight at Rochester. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30.

Around the area tonight, Brown County hosts Camp Point, Pleasant Hill goes to Carrollton, Rushville Industry is on the road at Havana, New Berlin visits Auburn, Porta/AC hosts Southwestern, Pittsfield heads to Williamsville, and Pleasant Plains is at North Mac.

In the Central State Eight, Glenwood hosts Normal U High, and Southeast welcomes Decatur MacArthur.

Last night, Beardstown dropped South Fulton.