Friday Sports

Today at New Berlin, we will broadcast the opener, South County and Lutheran. The pregame is at 2:45, and tip off is set for 3. We will skip the second game..Meridian and Lincolnwood, but return for Triopia and Routt at 6. We will not do the final game today from New Berlin, New Berlin and North Mac.

Instead, we broadcast Jacksonville’s opener at the Crimson Classic at 7 tonight against Chicago Brooks. That game will be preceded at the Bowl by Peoria Notre Dame and Glenwood at 5:30.

From Beardstown, the Galesburg JV opens against Mendon Unity, followed by Hart Em and Southeastern, and Beardstown and Brown County.

At Pittsfield, Western plays Pittsfield at noon, followed by Porta/AC and Liberty. The 3 PM game is Payson and Western, followed by Pittsfield and Porta/AC.

The JHS girls play at 5 tonight in Taylorville against Rochester. Elsewhere in girls’ action, Pittsfield plays Routt, Rushville Industry meets Beardstown, and Liberty and Pleasant Hill will play.

On the football playoff side, Camp Point plays Lena Winslow for the 1A title at 10 at Champaign. Williamsville plays for the 2A title against Elmhurst IC at noon. And, SHG plays New Lenox Providence tonight in Champaign for the 4A title.