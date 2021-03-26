Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 26, 2021 at 8:34am

JHS fell at home to Rochester in volleyball 25-11, 25-21.

Around the area, New Berlin dropped North Mac in three sets, North Greene lost to Brown County, West Central was beaten by GNW at Winchester in two sets, Triopia thumped Griggsville Perry to improve to 6-1, Carrollton toppled Pleasant Hill, Meredosia dropped the match to Western, Porta/AC outlasted Auburn in three sets, and South County fell to Lincolnwood in two sets.

Jacksonville plays on the road tonight in high school football.

JHS will be at Chatham to meet the Glenwood Titans. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30.

On WEAI, we will carry Greenfield-Northwestern’s game at Winchester against West Central. The pregame show begins at 6:40.

Elsewhere, Triopia hosts Mendon Unity, Beardstown welcomes Brown County, North Greene travels to Pleasant Hill, Auburn is at Athens, New Berlin hosts Williamsville, Porta/AC stays home to play Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield is at Riverton, and Astoria goes to Rushville Industry.

In the Central State Eight, SHG goes to Decatur MacArthur, and Normal U High welcomes Southeast.