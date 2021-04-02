Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 2, 2021 at 6:38am

We’ve got football on the air on both stations tonight.

Jacksonville has its first home game of the season, at home against Lanphier. The game will be carried on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show about 6:30.

On WEAI, we head back to Winchester, where the Cougars of West Central host North Greene. That pregame show begins at 6:40

Elsewhere, Routt is at Brown County, Greenfield Northwestern hosts Carrollton, Beardstown is on the road at Mendon Unity, Calhoun invites in Pleasant Hill, New Berlin is home to meet Riverton, Pleasant Plains welcomes Maroa Forsyth, Williamsville is on the road at North Mac, Auburn heads for Athens, Pittsfield stays home to play Porta/AC, and A-Town goes to Rushville Industry.

In Central State Eight play, Normal U High comes to Rochester, and Springfield plays at Decatur MacArthur.

The JHS volleyball team is at Lincoln.

Last night, Jacksonville lost on the road to Normal U High in two sets in volleyball 25-14, 25-7.

Elsewhere, South County defeated Morrisonville in three sets, Porta/AC lost to Pleasant Plains in two sets, New Berlin stops Riverton in two sets, Brown County squeaked by Carrollton, North Greene fell to Pittsfield, and GNW rolled Pleasant Hill.