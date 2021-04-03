Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on April 3, 2021 at 6:23am

Jacksonville High School got their first win of the season in football last night, beating Lanphier 34-0. Head Coach Mark Grounds secured his 100th coaching victory for Jacksonville with the win.

West Central ran up the score early against North Greene last night in Winchester and came home with a 55-6 victory. Dakota Turpin has more.

Elsewhere in the area last night, Brown County over Routt 46-14, Greenfield-Northwestern over Carrollton 20-6, Mendon-Unity came from behind to Beardstown 35-19, Calhoun beat Pleasant Hill 28-8, New Berlin downed Riverton 40-6, Maroa-Forsyth trounced Pleasant Plains 74-0, Williamsville slipped past North Mac 42-35, Athens over Auburn 34-18, Pittsfield defeated PORTA A/C 33-6, and Rushville-Industry beat Abingdon-Avon 42-14.

In the Central State 8 last night, Rochester crushed Normal U-High 49-7 and Springfield High slipped by Decatur-MacArthur 27-14.

The Jacksonville High School Volleyball team defeated Lincoln in straight sets 25-7, 25-23. The Illinois College Lady Blues softball team swept Monmouth College in a double header 13-4 and 9-0.