Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on April 30, 2021 at 6:16am

We opened our baseball broadcast schedule at Triopia yesterday, where Greenfield-Northwestern dropped Triopia 8-2.

Elsewhere, JHS shut out Taylorville at Champions Sports Complex 12-0, Beardstown was shut out by Quincy Notre Dame 10-0, New Berlin downed Athens 8-3, PORTA A/C lost to Williamsville 11-4, Routt shut out Mendon-Unity 13-0, North Mac thumped Auburn 21-6, and Father McGiveney shut out North Greene 17-0.

The JHS girls’ soccer team lost to Rochester 5-0.

In wrestling, JHS defeated Quincy Notre Dame, PORTA won both sides of a tri-meet against Olympia and Pittsfield, and Auburn beat Beardstown.

Today, Jacksonville plays at Springfield, and Pleasant Plains hosts Mendon-Unity. In softball, JHS plays at North Greene.