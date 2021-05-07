Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 7, 2021 at 6:42am

Greenfield-Northwestern remained undefeated in the WIVC last night. They topped West Central in 6 innings 12-0.

In other baseball scores, Carrollton topped Calhoun 6-5, New Berlin over Riverton 13-3

In softball, Triopia topped North Greene 11-3, West Central slipped by Greenfield-Northwestern 16-12, Calhoun defeated Carrollton 8-3, PORTA A/C shut out North Mac 6-0, SHG smashed Pleasant Plains 12-1, and New Berlin over Riverton 15-5.

In Girls Soccer yesterday, Pana shut out Beardstown 2-0, Pleasant Plains over New Berlin 7-1, and Williamsville shut out North Mac 7-0.

In the Bass Fishing Sectional at Lake Jacksonville yesterday, Pittsfield Team 1 won the field followed by Winchester, and North Greene. They will all advance to the state tournament next week.