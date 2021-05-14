Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 14, 2021 at 6:17am

Jacksonville rolled over Lutheran yesterday 11-1.

Elsewhere in baseball, Greenfield-Northwestern topped Calhoun 9-6, New Berlin won over Illini Central 3-2, Beardstown outslugged Rushville-Industry 15-7, Triopia crushed Pleasant Hill 16-2, and North Mac beat Pleasant Plains 7-2.

In softball, North Greene shut out West Central 8-0, PORTA A/C lost to Maroa-Forsyth 7-1, Brown County slipped by Carrollton 5-2, Greenfield-Northwestern lost to Calhoun 6-2, North Mac shut out Pleasant Plains 7-0, and Triopia topped Pleasant Hill 4-1.

In baseball today, West Central heads to Athens, PORTA A/C plays in Springfield at Southeast, New Berlin hosts Greenfield-Northwestern, and Brown County plays at West Hancock.

In softball, Jacksonville hosts Pleasant Plains, PORTA A/C play at Tri-City, Athens is at West Central, North Greene goes to Carlinville, and New Berlin welcomes in Greenfield-Northwestern.

The JHS girls’ soccer team hosts Taylorville.