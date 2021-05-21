By Gary Scott on May 21, 2021 at 6:53am

Jacksonville played host to two schools yesterday. JHS finished off Southeast 16-0. Jacksonville also tripped Jerseyville 5-1.

In other action, Triopia rolled Carrollton 6-0, New Berlin lost to North Mac on the road 10-0, Auburn slipped past Pleasant Plains 5-4, North Greene goes to Lutheran 17-0, Brown County thumped Calhoun 12-1, and Greenfield-Northwestern crushed Pleasant Hill 15-3.

In softball, JHS dumped Southeast 18-0, North Mac tripped New Berlin 4-2, Carrollton downed Triopia 5-1, Porta/AC rolled Riverton 7-4, Calhoun was thumped by Brown County 12-1, and GNW fell to Pleasant Hill 4-3.

The JHS girls’ soccer team lost to U High 7-0.

In baseball today, Routt goes to North Greene, and Carrollton travels to Greenfield-Northwestern.

In softball today, Routt plays at North Greene, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Morrisonville, Porta/AC welcomes Williamsville, Triopia is home to play VIT, and Brown County is home to meet Havana.

And, Illinois College opens NCAA Division Three softball play in Wisconsin against University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh at 10 this morning.Friday Sports