Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 28, 2021 at 5:42am

A few games were able to be squeezed in around the rain yesterday.

Brown County softball clinched the WIVC yesterday with a win over West Central 12-2. Greenfield-Northwestern softball topped North Greene 11-4. Greenfield-Northwestern baseball also came up with a win over North Greene yesterday 15-0. Both of those games were moved to Jacksonville yesterday. Pleasant Plains beat PORTA in baseball 8-1.

JHS wrestling won both sides of their meet in Jerseyville last night against Jersey and Pittsfield.

Illinois College baseball lost in the first round of its NCAA Division III tournament game with Washington University 2-0. IC plays Transylvania University at 11AM today in an elimination game.

One of the games from yesterday has been rescheduled for today. Routt baseball will face Calhoun this morning at Future Champions Sports Complex at 10AM.

JHS Softball is at home against Pittsfield.

JHS Boys’ Tennis begins Central State Eight Tournament play in Springfield today.

Elsewhere in baseball, Beardstown is home against Mendon-Unity and Pleasant Plains is home against Litchfield.

In softball today, Beardstown is home against Hillsboro, Pleasant Plains heads up to Williamsville, and Carrollton heads down to Jerseyville.