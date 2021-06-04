Friday Sports

Jacksonville defeated Rochester 6-3 to advance to the second round of baseball post season yesterday.

Routt crushed Southeastern 14-0.

Around the area, Triopia fell to Liberty 7-4.

Pittsfield was eliminated by Quincy Notre Dame 8-2. Beardstown fell to Williamsville 8-3.

In softball, Carrollton thumped North Greene 11-1, Calhoun rolled Edinburg 5-1, Triopia lost to Athens 8-3, and West Central was thumped by Havana 14-4. At the 2A level, Quincy Notre Dame leveled Beardstown 15-0, Warsaw held off Rushville Industry 2-1, New Berlin was edged by North Mac 3-2, Porta/AC fell to Macomb 6-3, and Pittsfield was blanked by Pleasant Plains 6-0.

Haley Gibbons of JHS finished third in the 100 meter hurdles at Macomb and qualified for the state tournament. Gibbons finished 6th in the 300 meter hurdles. Elizabeth Solterman was 6th in the discus. Solterman finished 7th in the triple jump.

WLDS will be in Greenfield today, for baseball action in the 2nd round of the regionals. Greenfield Northwestern hosts Calhoun. The pregame begins about 5:40, and the game starts at 6.

Elsewhere, West Central plays at Brown County, Carrollton is at Morrisonville, and Camp Point is at Payson. Porta/AC goes to Pleasant Plains, New Berlin goes to Pana, and Rushville Industry heads for SHG. Lanphier is at Springfield. The winner gets Jacksonville on Monday.