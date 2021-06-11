Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on June 11, 2021 at 6:45am

Brown County lost to Illini Bluffs yesterday for the softball sectional title 9-1.

This afternoon, Greenfield-Northwestern heads to Glen Carbon to play Father McGivney in a 4:30 baseball sectional title game. GNW has lost once this year, and Father McGivney has played 33 games, and won 27.

Elsewhere, Camp Point hosts Havana for the sectional title. SHG goes to Virden to play North Mac.

The JHS wrestling team will wrestle against Routt and ISVI today at Marshall Gym at ISD.

Several Jacksonville High School athletes have advanced to the boys’ state track and field meet.

Bryce Cox finished 2nd and qualified for the 110 hurdles, and finished 2nd and qualified for the state in the 300 hurdles.

Jacksonville will also send the 4 by 100, and 4 by 200 relay teams. They are Tyler Wright, Ben Range, Phillip Johnson, and Cam Ron Mitchell.

At the girls state tournament, Katie Cox of Pittsfield finished 3rd in the 300 hurdles. Olivia Campbell of Pittsfield was 4th in the shot put and first in the discus.