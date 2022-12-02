Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 2, 2022 at 6:41am

Last night in boys action, Carrollton fell to Griggsville Perry 49-22, Southeast lost to Normal U High 71-48, and Greenfield Northwestern thumped Carlinville 58-23.

In girls’ play, Routt romped past Triopia 61-36, GNW lost to Carrolton 27-13, Pittsfield stopped West Central 47-39, Tri City fell to New Berlin-South County 54-26, North Mac was beaten by Pana 68-39, Pleasant Plains edged Bloomington Central Catholic 58-52, Porta/AC beat Pawnee 54-23, and Brown County hammered West Prairie 61-30.

The JHS wrestling team defeated Decatur Eisenhower and Decatur MacArthur at Rochester.

Tonight on WEAI, we will be at Waverly, where South County plays New Berlin. The pregame show starts about 7:10.

Elsewhere, West Central goes to Brown County, North Greene heads to Beardstown, Quincy Notre Dame heads for SHG, Rochester welcomes Tolono Unity, Athens will play at North Mac, Porta/AC will be at Havana, Auburn is at Tri City, Pittsfield stays home for Southeastern, Carrollton is headed for Gillespie, Griggsville Perry is on the road at Western, Rushville Industry will be home for Bushnell Prairie City, and Westfair is on the road at Cathedral Baptist.

In girls’ action, JHS welcomes Decatur Eisenhower, and North Greene is at Beardstown.

The JHS girls’ wrestling team is at Granite City.

The Illinois College swim teams are at Principia.