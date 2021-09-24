Friday Sports

A rare Thursday night high school football game had Carrollton putting it to Calhoun 65-6.

Last night in volleyball, West Central lost to Southeastern, New Berlin was beaten by Athens, PORTA A/C lost at home to Maroa-Forsyth, Pleasant Plains was beaten by Rochester, Carrollton lost to Brown County, Greenfield-Northwestern won over Pleasant Hill, Rushville-Industry beat Bushnell-Prairie City, Calhoun was dropped by Brussels, and North Greene was beaten by Pittsfield.

Tonight, we head to the gridiron. It’s a return to Friday football after having last week off. On AM1180 WLDS, we have Jacksonville at Southeast. On WEAI, we have what could be the match up of the week with Greenfield-Northwestern taking on West Central at Palmyra. Start time is 6:40.

Elsewhere in football tonight, in the Central State 8, Rochester is home to face Springfield High; Glenwood heads to Normal U-High, Lanphier is at Decatur-MacArthur; Decatur-Eisenhower heads to SHG.

In the Prairieland Conference, unbeaten Rushville-Industry heads to Illini West.

In the Sangamo Conference, Maroa-Forsyth heads to Williamsville in a high profile match up; Auburn is home to take on Pleasant Plains; Pittsfield heads to North Mac; New Berlin welcomes in PORTA A/C; and Athens heads to Riverton.

In the WIVC tonight, Beardstown heads to Brown County; Triopia is at Mendon-Unity; and Pleasant Hill heads to North Greene.

Jacksonville visits Jerseyville in soccer this afternoon. The IC Women’s volleyball team heads to Beloit.