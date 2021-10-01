Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 1, 2021 at 6:48am

Last night, Routt headed for Winchester for volleyball action., and won 25-16, 25-22.

Elsewhere, Triopia dropped Griggsville Perry, South County held off Pawnee, North Greene defeated Pleasant Hill, Calhoun lost to Brown County, Pittsfield beat Greenfield Northwestern 27-25, 25-22, Carrollton couldn’t stop New Berlin, Beardstown lost to Liberty, and Rushville Industry beat West Hancock in three sets.

Routt’s Addie Dobson, Tristan Lashmett of West Central and South County’s Grace Rector advanced to the girls’ sectional after action yesterday.