Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 8, 2021 at 6:46am

The football weekend for high school action started early last night.

Triopia rolled over Routt in the annual rivalry game 42-0.

The schedule for football tonight has Jacksonville at home with Springfield High. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:30.

On WEAI, we head south again, to Carrollton, with the Hawks slated to host West Central in a key WIVC south match up. The game begins at 7 PM and the pregame show starts at 6:40

Rushville has already picked up a forfeit win over South Fulton, due to a lack of available players for the Rebels.

Elsewhere, GNW welcomes Pleasant Hill, Brown County travels to Mendon Unity, and Beardstown plays at Camp Point. In the Sangamo Conference, Pleasant Plains is on the road at Williamsville, New Berlin heads out to Riverton, Porta/AC is at Maroa Forsyth, Pittsfield welcomes in Athens, and North Mac travels to Auburn.

In the CS8, Glenwood stays home to play Rochester, Decatur Eisenhower goes to U High , Southeast welcomes in Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur will be at SHG.

Last night, West Central lost at Franklin to South County 26-24, 25-19.

Elsewhere, New Berlin lost to Maroa Forsyth, and, Pleasant Plains dumped Athens in two.