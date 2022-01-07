Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 7, 2022 at 6:57am

We had action on the air at Winchester and Routt last night.

Routt held down Carrollton 68-38. Mike Perry has more.

West Central held off Greenfield-Northwestern last night 51-43. Dakota Turpin has more.

In other action, Brown County fought off Rushville Industry 55-29, and Triopia dropped Pleasant Hill 61-35.

In girls’ action, Porta/AC beat Mount Pulaski 52-46, Pittsfield defeated Pleasant Hill 48-22, South County dropped Riverton 53-27, and Mendon Unity defeated Rushville Industry 85-6.

Jacksonville travels to Springfield tonight for high school boys’ basketball.

JHS plays at Springfield High. The game will be carried on WEAI, starting with the pregame show about 6:45.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC plays at Midwest Central, South County hosts Hillsboro, Beardstown welcomes Rushville Industry, New Berlin stays home to play Auburn, and Pittsfield invites over Quincy Notre Dame.

In CS8 play, Glenwood welcomes in Decatur Eisenhower, Normal U visits Lanphier, Southeast heads over to Rochester, and SHG is in Decatur to play MacArthur.