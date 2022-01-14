WIT game times Moved Up due to Possible Snowstorm

By Gary Scott on January 14, 2022 at 6:52am

One half of the title game is set at Winchester.

Camp Point stopped Carlinville 60-45, GNW held off Western 60-36, and Liberty beat Routt 40-34 last night to reach the title game of the Winchester Invitational Tournament.

At the Sangamon County tournament, Tri City fell to Riverton 53-25, followed by New Berlin beating Auburn 42-20, and Athens was upended by Williamsville 51-42 in double overtime.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, Triopia tripped North Greene 46-29 and GNW lost to Pittsfield 47-45.

Decatur Eisenhower won on the road to Springfield High in boys’ basketball last night 51-46.

In girls’ action tonight, Routt defeated Beardstown, and Brown County lost to Mendon Unity 46-45.

Tonight at Winchester we open with Carrollton and Triopia at 4:30, with the pregame at 4:15. That will be followed by the other game in the 5th place bracket, West Central and Payson. Then we shift to the championship semifinal game between Porta/AC and Brown County. All that action will be on WEAI.

On WLDS, we are back at the Bowl with JHS as the Crimsons play SHG. The pregame show starts about 6:45.

In the Sangamon County Tournament, the consolation title game will pit Riverton against Williamsville at 5, followed by the third place game between Calvary and Auburn, and the title game between Pleasant Plains and New Berlin.

Elsewhere, South County hosts Mount Olive, Havana heads for Beardstown, Decatur MacArthur plays at Glenwood, Rochester hosts Lanphier and Southeast plays at Evansville, Indiana.

In wrestling, JHS competes at the Quincy Invitational.