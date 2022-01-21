Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 21, 2022 at 7:05am

The JHS girls fell on the road last night.

JHS lost to Jersey Community 56-21, South County downed Triopia 63-38, Routt lost to Carrollton 50-34, and Brown County beat Rushville Industry 59-24.

At the Springfield city tournament, SHG rolled Springfield 58-32. The Springfield girls beat Southeast 65-52.

Elsewhere in boys’ play, Rushville Industry lost to Mendon Unity 52-35, and Pittsfield dropped Louisiana 53-46.

Tonight, Jacksonville hosts Glenwood, and the game will be carried on WLDS. The pregame starts at 6:45. On WEAI, we go to Bluffs, where West Central hosts Triopia. The pregame show starts at 7:15.

Around the area, Routt welcomes Calhoun, South County invites over Calvary, Porta/AC heads for Williamsville, Greenfield Northwestern is at home to plays Brussels, North Greene heads for Brown County,

Western is at Southeastern, Auburn will be at Maroa Forsyth, and Liberty is at Griggsville Perry.

In the Springfield city tournament, the SHG girls play Southeast at 6, and the Springfield boys meet Southeast at 8.

In other Central State Eight action, Rochester heads for Decatur MacArthur, and Decatur Eisenhower is at Normal U High. In girl’s action, JHS plays at Glenwood High, and the ISD squad hosts Wisconsin Deaf.