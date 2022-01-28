Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 28, 2022 at 6:56am

Last night at the Triopia tournament, Midwest Central fell to Carrollton 79-67 and Rushville Industry downed South Fulton 40-36. Tonight, South Fulton plays Midwest Central at 5, Carrollton plays Rushville Industry at 6:30, and Triopia meets Beardstown at 8.

Elsewhere, Payson defeated Calhoun 70-32, Greenfield Northwestern rolled Edinburg 49-44, and Griggsville Perry defeated North Fulton 43-29.

At the Carrollton girls’ tournament, Granite City stopped West Central 43-36, followed by Alton Marquette beating Carrollton 56-35, and Nokomis lost to Greenfield Northwestern 55-52.

Elsewhere in girls’ basketball, Midwest Central thumped Beardstown 58-15, North Greene was beaten by North Mac 63-21, New Berlin held off Auburn 60-46, Southeastern crushed Pleasant Hill 61-22 and Brown County beat Pittsfield 62-33.

Tonight, JHS is on the road at Southeast, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame about 6:45. On WEAI, we head to North Greene, where Routt visits. The varsity game will be played first, so our pregame show begins at 6:15.

Elsewhere, South County plays at Auburn, Porta/AC welcomes Pittsfield. West Central travels to Pleasant Plains, New Berlin stays home to play Maroa Forsyth, North Mac travels to Williamsville, Brown County heads for Liberty, Pleasant Hill travels to Barry Western, and Illini West plays at Griggsville Perry.

The JHS wrestling team competes at East Alton Wood River. And, the JHS J’ettes compete at the IHSA state finals.