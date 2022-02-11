Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 11, 2022 at 6:52am

Last night in boys’ basketball, West Central was surprised by Carrollton 65-60.

Elsewhere, South County beat Tri City 56-37, New Berlin held down Riverton 54-40, Beardstown dropped Pawnee 63-50, and Rushville Industry fell to Camp Point 79-57.

In girls’ action, Routt beat Calhoun 44-32, and Triopia lost to Porta/AC 62-13.

Tonight, we have games from Greenfield, and Rochester.

Jacksonville plays at Rochester, and action can be heard on WLDS starting at 6:45 tonight.

On WEAI, we head to Greenfield, where GNW is challenged by Triopia. The pregame starts at 7:15.

Elsewhere, Routt hosts Brown County, West Central goes to North Greene, Porta/AC is home for a game with Auburn, Pleasant Plains heads for Athens, Western goes to Pittsfield, Griggsville Perry plays at Payson, Carrollton heads west to play at Calhoun, and Havana is at Greenview.

In Central State Eight action, Normal U heads for SHG, Lanphier is on the road at Decatur MacArthur, Southeast hosts Decatur Eisenhower, and Springfield welcomes Glenwood.

Wrestling post season continues today.

At Mahomet, eight wrestlers from JHS compete. They are Evan DeWitt, Collin Reif, Trey Elliott, James Cotton, Gavin Seymour, Luca Thies, Mason Meyer and Oliver Cooley.

Wrestlers from Pittsfield, Porta, and Beardstown compete at Stanford Olympia.