Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 18, 2022 at 6:43am

Both regional title games for girls’ basketball teams in the area have been rescheduled for tonight.

Calhoun meets Carrollton for the title at Bluffs, and Greenfield Northwestern plays Routt at Lutheran with both games starting at 7 tonight.

The South County-Triopia game at Triopia last night was cancelled. Triopia will now host Porta/AC, starting with the JV game at 5 on Saturday.

The GNW North Greene game in White Hall has been moved to this afternoon with a varsity only meeting at 4:30. Routt is still prepared to host Beardstown tonight. Both those games will be carried on WEAI.

The post season schedule for boys’ basketball for Saturday remains unchanged.

Colin Reif (Rife) and Luka Thies (Tees) of Jacksonville High School are wrestling at the state meet in Champaign this weekend.