Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 9, 2022 at 8:09am

Action at the Spartan Classic saw Greenfield-Northwestern lose to Lovejoy 64-36 and Western downed North Greene 34-26.

In another boys games, Camp Point stopped Beardstown 63-52.

In girls’ action, JHS downed Granite City 49-39, Beardstown fell to Camp Point 44-20, Auburn stopped Tri City 48-25, North Mac was beaten by Greenville 59-30, and Rushville Industry was stopped by Macomb 50-21.

The JHS wrestling team defeated West Hancock and Beardstown at home last night.

Tonight, we head to Decatur, where MacArthur will host JHS. Our pregame begins about 6:45 on WLDS

On WEAI, we are at Routt, where the Rockets host South County. The pregame show begins about 7:10.

Around the area, the Spartan Classic at North Greene finds Pleasant Hill playing the host school at 5 in the east gym, at the same time Carrollton and Western meet in the west gym. Calhoun plays GNW for third place at 6:30, followed by the title game of Griggsville Perry and Lovejoy.

Elsewhere, Triopia plays at Liberty, Pawnee is at Auburn, Beardstown heads for Bushnell, New Berlin welcomes Peoria Quest, and Pittsfield hosts Riverton.

In the CS8, Lanphier comes to Springfield High, Rochester is at Decatur Eisenhower, Southeast heads for Sacred Heart Griffin and Normal U plays at Glenwood.

The JHS girls’ wrestling team competes at the Pontiac tournament.