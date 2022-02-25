Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 25, 2022 at 6:45am

Tonight, we have regional championship games on both stations.

Jacksonville High School meets the host school Glenwood in Chatham at 7. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show at 6:45

Routt and Triopia play in the title game at the Pawnee regional tonight. The game starts at 7, and the pregame show on WEAI will begin at 6:45.

Elsewhere in 1A action, Liberty and West Central play at Griggsville Perry. At Calhoun, Metro East Lutheran and Greenfield Northwestern play for the title. Southeastern and Havana play for the title at Mason City.

In Class 2A action, Pleasant Plains meets Quincy Notre Dame at Beardstown. At Porta, Porta/AC plays Auburn.

In games involving Central State Eight schools, SHG plays Lanphier at SHG, and Southeast goes to Decatur MacArthur to play the host school.

The Routt girls’ sectional title game in Bunker Hill against Okawville was moved to tonight. It begins at 7.