Friday Sports

Routt battles for its first sectional title win ever tonight in Greene County.

The Rockets play Liberty for the title at the North Greene sectional. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show at 6:45. The two teams met at the Winchester Invitational Tournament earlier, and Liberty won by 6 points. Liberty later won by 14 in the regular season.

Also tonight, Decatur MacArthur plays Sacred Heart Griffin at Danville, East St Louis meets Glenwood at Highland, Quincy Notre Dame plays Bloomington Central Catholic at Stanford, and Southeastern plays Peoria Christian at Abingdon. The winner at North Greene will play either Southeastern or Peoria Christian.

Illinois College sends its men and women’s teams to Wisconsin for the Carthage Final Qualifier.