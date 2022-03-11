Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 11, 2022 at 6:33am

Today, Waverly grad Will Ross competes in the triple jump for Illinois College at Winston Salem North Carolina in the Division Three indoor championships.

All games yesterday were rained out. Today, the IC baseball team plays Penn State Altoona twice, and the softball team takes on Dominican U, and Mount St Joseph.

Both teams are on a swing through Florida.

The IHSA boys’ state tournament began in Champaign yesterday.

Yorkville Christian crushed Steeleville 70-27 to reach the title game for 1A teams on Saturday. Their opponent will be Liberty, who rolled Scales Mound 75-41. Last night, Steeleville lost to Scales Mound in the third place game 55-34.

The 2A action began with unseeded Taylor Ridge Rockridge fell to Monticello 54-31, followed by Chicago DePaul College Prep falling to Nashville 31-24. The two winners will meet for the 2A title Saturday afternoon. DePaul Prep rolled Taylor Ridge Rockridge for third last night 41-22.

Three A and 4A teams take over today. SHG meets Chicago St Ignatius at 10, followed by Simeon and Metamora.

This afternoon, it is Whitney Young versus Barrington at 2:30, followed by Bolingbrook and Glen Ellyn.