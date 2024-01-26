Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 26, 2024 at 6:37am

Last night at Triopia, Beardstown slipped past Carrollton 62-59, Calhoun lost to Griggsville Perry 54-34 and Triopia demolished South Fulton 51-18.

Elsewhere, GNW thumped South Fork 87-63, Decatur Eisenhower stopped Southeast 56-51, Pittsfield fought off Porta/AC 49-47, and Barry/Western was hammered by Quincy Notre Dame 77-40.

In girls action, the Lady Hawk Invitational continued, GNW rolled Father McGivney JV 36-23, Father McGivney dropped a game to Carrollton 48-41, and Calhoun narrowly defeated Staunton 44-42.

Elsewhere, Triopia was beaten by South Fork 40-36, Auburn beat Athens 43-22, Porta/AC defeated Stanford Olympia 33-28, Pleasant Plains downed Rochester 38-24, Brown County beat Pittsfield 45-23, North Mac stopped Vandalia 56-49, Southeastern downed Pleasant Hill 55-25 and North Greene lost to East Alton Wood River 54-23.

In basketball tonight, we are in Decatur and North Greene.

JHS travels to Decatur MacArthur to play a very good Generals team. The game will be aired on WLDS, and the pregame show starts about 7. On WEAI, we are at the Spartan gym at North Greene, where Routt comes calling. The pregame show begins about 7:10.

Around the area, Westfair hosts First Baptist, Riverton plays at Pleasant Plains, Porta/AC goes to Maroa Forsyth, North Mac heads to Pana, New Berlin travels to Illini Central, Auburn has a road game at Athens, Pleasant Hill heads to Barry Western, Rushville Industry goes to Griggsville Perry, Brown county comes calling at Liberty, and Calhoun is at Midwest Central.

At the Triopia tournament, Midwest Central plays Calhoun at 5, followed by Rushville Industry and Griggsville Perry at 6:30, and Carrollton and Triopia at 8.

In Central State Eight action, Urban plays at Lanphier, and Lincoln welcomes Mattoon.

The JHS girls basketball team is at Decatur MacArthur tonight.

At the Lady Hawk Invitational, West Central plays Beardstown at 6, followed by Nokomis and Jersey at 7:30.

The JHS girls’ wrestling team competes at the regionals at Prophetstown. The boys’ wrestling team hosts Collinsville and East Alton Wood River. The J’ettes compete at Bloomington at the state meet.