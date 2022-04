By Gary Scott on April 1, 2022 at 6:24am

JHS plays baseball at home against Rochester at Future Champions Field tonight, Routt plays in the Jamboree at Future Champions tonight, West Central travels to Pittsfield, Carrollton heads to North Mac, Brown County welcomes Mendon Unity, Southeastern travels to Beardstown, and Porta/AC welcomes Canton.

Elsewhere in softball, JHS plays at Rochester, Brown County hosts Mendon Unity, Calhoun plays at O Fallon, North Mac welcomes Carrollton, and Payson is at Pleasant Hill.