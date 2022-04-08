Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2022 at 6:36am

Yesterday in baseball, Routt dropped Calhoun 12-2, Porta/AC beat Riverton 12-0, West Central lost to Brown County 20-0, Carrollton dropped Pleasant Hill 11-2, Pleasant Plains beat Auburn 5-2, and Griggsville Perry lost to Triopia 7-3.

In softball, Triopia held down Griggsville Perry 14-4, Porta/AC rolled Riverton 12-0, West Central was thumped by Brown County 15-0, Pleasant Plains lost to Auburn 5-4, and Carrollton stopped Pleasant Hill 9-5.

The JHS soccer team lost to Rochester 9-0.

Today in baseball, Routt plays at Springfield against Southeast, Beardstown begins play in the Pleasant Plains Tournament, North Greene goes to Southwestern, and Pittsfield hosts Camp Point.

In softball, Beardstown hosts a tournament that includes Calhoun and Carrollton and Griggsville Perry plays at Barry.

The Beardstown soccer team plays at Lutheran.

The Illinois College women’s tennis team hosts Principia.