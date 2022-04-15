Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 15, 2022 at 6:37am

Triopia stopped West Central yesterday in Winchester 8-2.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC defeated Pleasant Plains 8-6, Brown County thumped North Greene 15-0, New Berlin lost to Maroa Forsyth 15-0, Calhoun downed Pleasant Hill 10-0, GNW rolled Griggsville Perry 12-2, and Beardstown beat Quincy Notre Dame 9-6

In softball action, Routt was thumped by Carrollton 27-3, Porta/AC downed Pleasant Plains 16-15, West Central edged Triopia 9-8, Brown County beat North Greene 11-1, and New Berlin was stopped by Maroa Forsyth 15-0.

In soccer, Macomb slipped past Beardstown 3-2.

The Illinois College men’s tennis team doubled up Kaskaskia College 6-3 yesterday. The women’s tennis team fell to Kaskaskia.

Today, the JHS baseball team heads to Busch Stadium to play Palmyra, Missouri. The Tiger Classic continues today with Routt and Carrollton at 2:30, Illini West and Beardstown 4:30, and Pleasant Plains and Routt at 6:30.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC heads for Rochester, Calhoun welcomes Jersey, and Havana stays home to play Brown County.

In softball, JHS plays at Porta, and Brown County goes to Beardstown.

The JHS soccer team plays Pattonville at 3 today at the Parkway Showcase, and the boys’ track team is at Granite City.

The Illinois College baseball teams hosts the University of Chicago, the track and field teams compete at Greenville, and the golf team hosts the Blueboy Invitational.