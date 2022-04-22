Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 22, 2022 at 6:34am

West Central lost to Greenfield Northwestern on the road yesterday 6-1. GNW also won the second game 13-5.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville fell to Glenwood 5-3, and Routt thumped Pleasant Hill 12-1.

Around the area in the baseball schedule yesterday, Triopia stopped North Greene 12-8, New Berlin got past Athens easily 13-1, Auburn beat North Mac 7-4, Calhoun slipped past Carrollton 3-2, and QND stopped Beardstown 4-1. That was the Tigers’ first loss of the year.

In softball, Triopia defeated North Greene 12-8, New Berlin was dropped by Athens 11-1, Pleasant Plains crushed Riverton 15-0, Camp Point dropped Rushville Industruy 13-3, West Central tripped Greenfield Northwestern 7-4, And Calhoun dropped Carrollton 7-3.

Today, Routt plays in the Pleasant Plains tournament, West Central welcomes Southeastern, Triopia stays home to play North Mac, Porta/AC heads for Tri City, Pittsfield heads for Jerseyville, New Berlin is home for a game with Pawnee, GNW will play at Raymond Lincolnwood, and Brown County invites in West Hancock.

In softball, JHS goes to SHG, Beardstown is home to play Griggsville Perry, Calhoun heads over the river to play at Alton Marquette, GNW plays auburn at Palmyra, and West Central welcomes in New Berlin.

Illinois College will have its track and field teams at Rose Hulman in Terre Haute.