Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on April 29, 2022 at 5:41am

Several games got in before the rains came yesterday.

In baseball, Routt downed Griggsville-Perry 10-2, New Berlin-South County walloped Riverton 20-5, Triopia shut out Pleasant Hill 15-0, Greenfield-Northwestern thumped Calhoun 12-1, Brown County took the WIVC Title with a win over Carrollton 3-2, North Mac blasted PORTA A/C 12-2, Williamsville rocked Pleasant Plains 10-2, Maroa-Forsyth stymied Auburn 1-0, and Pittsfield beat Payson 13-9.

In softball, New Berlin-South County beat Riverton 17-1, Pleasant Hill shut out Triopia 9-0, Quincy-Notre Dame defeated Beardstown 14-6, North Mac won at PORTA A/C 9-3, Calhoun blanked Greenfield-Northwestern 4-0, Brown County slipped by Carrollton 13-10, Pleasant Plains edged Williamsville 3-2, and Maroa-Forsyth stopped Auburn 14-2.

Today in baseball, we head to Alumni Field in Jacksonville for the cross-town rivalry game between Routt and Jacksonville. The Pre-Game begins at 4:15 on WEAI.

Elsewhere in baseball today, Beardstown heads to PORTA A/C, Carrollton stays home to face Jerseyville, West Central is at Griggsville-Perry, Brown County goes to Liberty, Pleasant Plains goes to Marshall, and New Berlin-South County makes up a game at North Mac.

In softball, Routt welcomes PORTA A/C, Beardstown gets a visit from Williamsville, Griggsville-Perry is at West Central, Brown County visits Liberty, Calhoun heads east to face Jerseyville, Pittsfield goes to New Berlin-South County, Auburn visits Springfield High, and North Greene welcomes in Payson.

The JHS Track Teams head out on the road to the Hannibal Invitational.