Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 6, 2022 at 5:00am

Soccer was the name of the game yesterday in the rain.

Jacksonville and Beardstown played to a 0-0 draw. North Mac dropped Meridian 7-0.

Baseball today hopefully finds Greenfield-Northwestern playing at Beardstown this afternoon. North Greene heads to Edinburg, Pittsfield goes to PORTA A/C, North Mac is home to face Nokomis, and Pleasant Plains heads to Olympia.

On the softball side, Triopia plays at Pittsfield, PORTA A/C welcomes in Rushville-Industry, Auburn heads to Springfield High, Beardstown is home for Pleasant Plains, Carrollton welcomes in Camp Point, North Greene visits Edinburg, New Berlin-South County makes up a game at West Central, Brown County is at Havana, and Pleasant Hill goes to Barry-Western.

Jacksonville Girls Soccer heads to Lincoln.