Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 6, 2023 at 6:42am

West Central rolled Greenfield Northwestern last night 63-49.

Routt knocked off Carrollton 55-31.

Elsewhere, Williamsville stopped North Mac 63-42, Triopia flipped Pleasant Hill 52-27, Calhoun lost to Payson 70-49, Western was thumped by Quincy Notre Dame, Camp Point tripped Hamilton Warsaw 46-34, and Brown County held off Rushville 67-37.

In girl’s action, Jacksonville lost to Chatham 32-16, West Central rolled Liberty 45-26, New Berlin South County stumbled against Riverton 41-34, Brown County crushed North Greene 52-11, Lincoln thumped Pleasant Plains 63-39, and North Mac lost to Carlinville 44-34.

The JHS wrestling team picked up a dual win over Camp Point.

Tonight, Jacksonville returns to the Bowl for the first time in this calendar year. The Crimsons host Springfield. WEAI will carry the live starting, starting about 6:45.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC hosts Midwest Central, ISD meets Alabama school for the deaf, South County welcomes Auburn, Beardstown travels to Rushville, North Mac makes the long trek to Greenville, WestFair plays at Maryville Christian, and Pittsfield is on the road at QND.

In the Central State Eight, Glenwood is on the road at Decatur Eisenhower, Rochester comes to Springfield to meet Southeast, Lanphier heads for Normal U High, and the biggest game has Decatur MacArthur at SHG.