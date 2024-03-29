Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 29, 2024 at 6:33am

In baseball yesterday, Routt rolled North Greene 12-1, West Central shut down Griggsville Perry 14-0, Triopia was edged by Carrollton 3-2, GNW crushed Plano 11-0, North Mac was thumped by Jersey High 11-1, Rushville Industry edged Pittsfield 3-2 and Porta/AC lost to Southeast 7-4.

The softball schedule saw Carrollton shut down Triopia 5-0, Beardstown was shut down by Pleasant Plains 13-0, SHG beat North Mac 5-3, Calhoun blanked Brown County 15-0, Pittsfield edged West Hancock 5-4, and Rushville Industry was tripped by A-Town 8-4.

Yesterday, Auburn was blanked by Williamsville 7-0 in soccer.

The Illinois College women’s golf team captured first place at Blackburn.

Today, Jacksonville plays baseball at home against Rochester, Triopia welcomes Athens, West Central goes to Pittsfield, New Berlin/South County heads to Gillespie, Porta/AC heads for Canton, Auburn is home for Hillsboro, Pleasant Plains stays home for Rantoul, Brown County hosts Mendon Unity, and Carrollton goes to Lincolnwood.

In softball, Carrollton plays at North Mac, Calhoun plays at O Fallon, and Brown County hosts Mendon Unity.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains/New Berlin goes to Williamsville.

Illinois College baseball hosts the University of Chicago. The softball team is at Millikin. The track and field teams go to Millikin, while the men’s distance runners are at Washington U.